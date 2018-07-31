Cameron Maybin Reportedly Traded to Mariners from Marlins Before Trade Deadline

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins reportedly traded veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline.

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times first reported the deal, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirming.

Maybin is in the midst of his 12th MLB season and is hitting .251 with three home runs and 20 RBI.

While the 31-year-old isn't putting up eye-popping numbers, he has been a steady presence for a young, developing team in Miami.

The Los Angeles Angels traded him to the Houston Astros in a waiver deal last August 31, and he went on to help the Astros win the World Series in a reserve role.

Maybin is best suited as a defensive replacement, pinch runner and part-time starter for an upper-tier team. He had to take on a bigger role than that with the Marlins since they tore down their roster during the offseason, though.

While Maybin has experience playing all three outfield positions, he is primarily a center fielder, which isn't easy to back up with a quality defender.

In over 1,000 career MLB games, Maybin has hit 59 home runs and stolen 172 bases.



In 2011 with the San Diego Padres, he scored 82 runs and stole 40 bases, both of which remain career highs.

Just a few seasons ago with the Atlanta Braves, Maybin set career bests in the power categories with 10 home runs and 59 RBI.

Although he hasn't lived up to the potential the Detroit Tigers thought he had when they took him No. 10 overall in the 2005 MLB draft, he is a useful player who will provide quality depth down the stretch.

Given his versatility and experience, Maybin is an under-the-radar pickup who could pay big dividends in the coming weeks.

Seattle is in good shape at the corner outfield spots with Mitch Haniger, Denard Span and Ben Gamel in the mix, but center field has been an issue at times this season.

While Guillermo Heredia is the incumbent starter, his production is lacking, which could allow Maybin to steal a significant amount of at-bats.

The Mariners are clinging to a playoff berth, and even though Maybin isn't necessarily the type of acquisition that will ensure they make it, he could add a bit more certainty to a spot that has been an Achilles' heel for Seattle this season.