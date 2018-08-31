Curtis Granderson Reportedly Traded to Brewers from Blue Jays for Prospect

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly acquired outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Jon Heyman of Fancred noted Toronto will receive a Class-A prospect in return.

Granderson, who cleared waivers to make him eligible for a trade after the July 31 non-waiver deadline, signed with Toronto on a one-year, $5 million deal this past offseason. With the team on the outside of the playoff race at 61-73, he was an obvious trade target.

He's hitting .243/.340/.429 with 11 home runs, 21 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases and 35 RBI in 103 games this season. While he was once known for his speed, the 37-year-old is now just a left-handed bat with some pop.

Outside of a two-year stretch early in his career, Granderson—a career .252 hitter—has never been known as someone who hits for average. That's been the case even more in the latter stages of his career. If the three-time All-Star maintains his current batting average, it will be just the second time he's hit above .240 since 2011.

These days, Granderson is suited for a platoon role. He is hitting .250 with 11 home runs against right-handers while batting just .143 with zero dingers and two RBI against southpaws in 2018. To be fair, he has 280 at-bats versus righties and just 21 against lefties.

He has played all three outfield positions this year.

Granderson may not be the player he once was, but Milwaukee is hoping he can provide some big hits down the stretch as it makes a playoff push. The team is holding on to the final spot for the National League Wild Card, with the Colorado Rockies just 2.5 games back.

He'll provide outfield depth behind Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun for the Brew Crew while also serving as a key pinch hitter off the bench in the late innings.