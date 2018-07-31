Bayern Munich Reportedly Accept Loan Offer from Inter Milan for Arturo Vidal

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly accepted an offer from Inter Milan for Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.

According to SportMediaset (h/t Kaustubh Pandey of Calciomercato), the German champions are happy to let Vidal leave on loan this summer, although Inter will have an option to sign the 31-year-old for around €20 million (£18 million).

It's added that while Vidal has just one year remaining on his Bayern contract, he will sign an extension with the German giants before he joins Inter, thus eliminating the potential he will leave the club for free next summer.

A loan move would reportedly enable Inter to ensure they fall in line with Financial Fair Play regulations, while Vidal's annual salary is said to be around €4.5 million (£4 million) for the season.

Vidal has been with Bayern for the last three seasons, winning three Bundesliga titles and twice being part of sides to make the Champions League semi-finals. The Chilean has spent much of his career as a tenacious ball-winner in midfield and has had successful stints with Bayern, Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen.

As these figures illustrate below, it will be encouraging for Inter supporters that Vidal has previously shone in Serie A:

If Vidal does leave Bayern for Inter, then he will return to Serie A a different player after signs of regression in the last couple of campaigns.

He was limited to just 21 and 17 starts in the last two Bundesliga seasons, respectively. A succession of issues prevented Vidal from stringing matches together and robbed him of some of the combativeness that had become his trademark.

The slower pace of Italian football may suit Vidal, though, and a potential linkup with Radja Nainggolan at the San Siro in central midfield is intriguing, as noted by Matteo Bonetti of beIN Sports:

At Bayern the Chile international's place in the squad will likely be taken by new signing Leon Goretzka, while Thiago Alcantara, Javi Martinez and Sebastian Rudy are all fine alternatives.

If Inter can get the deal done, it'd continue a summer of exciting acquisitions that includes Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez, Kwadwo Asamoah and Stefan de Vrij. The Nerazzurri are back in the UEFA Champions League this season and appear well positioned for 2018-19.