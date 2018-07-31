Juventus and AC Milan Reportedly Agree Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara Swap

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

AC Milan and Juventus have reportedly agreed a swap deal involving Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara, while Gonzalo Higuain could also be on the verge of moving to Milan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Higuain is set to move to Milan from Juventus in a separate deal worth €54 million (£48 million).

Both Bonucci and Caldara are valued at around €40 million (£36 million) by their respective clubs and as such a straight swap is said to be on the cards between the two Serie A giants.

Similar reports have emerged from Sky Sport Italia's Fabrizio Romano about the trio of players mentioned:

Bonucci only made the switch from Juventus to Milan last summer in a shock transfer.

At the time the centre-half was considered one of the best in the world, having been crucial to Juventus making it to two UEFA Champions League finals in three years. Given Milan were only playing UEFA Europa League football, eyebrows were raised when he made the switch to the San Siro.

Bonucci had a decent campaign for Milan after a testing start, although the team once again failed to qualify for Europe's top competition, while Juve won their seventh league title in a row.

The prospect of Bonucci heading back to Juventus so soon after leaving was always going to divide opinion. The Juvefc.com Twitter account thinks the Bianconeri supporters will be ready to give the Italy international a lot of stick on his return:

Losing Caldara would be a blow for the Serie A champions, despite the fact the 24-year-old has not yet played for the club.

He officially signed for Juventus in January 2017 but has since spent time on loan at Atalanta, where he has continued to impress. Given the number of veteran options the Bianconeri have at the back, it was anticipated he would add some freshness to the defensive line this season.

Elsa/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Now it appears as though he may be on his way to Milan and as noted by Italian football journalist Adam Digby, Caldara would be able to forge a fine partnership with Alessio Romagnoli at the San Siro:

Broadcaster Mina Rzouki doesn't want to see the centre-back leave Juventus to make room for Bonucci:

Juventus' business this summer does point towards short-term goals, having agreed a lucrative transfer for 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. Bonucci, now 31, is still one of the best centre-backs around too.

Still, his bitter exit from Juve last summer and the added factor of Caldara moving on make this a complicated move for Bonucci. If it does go through, you sense it's imperative he hits the ground running in his second stint in black and white.