Ideal Trades MLB Teams Should've Made

Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates early Tuesday morning. As the Pirates' Twitter account noted when announcing the move, the 25-year-old has a 2.10 ERA and a .163 batting average against since May 7.

Kela has also saved 24 games in 25 chances, and he's accomplished all of these aforementioned feats despite pitching in a ballpark (Globe Life Park in Arlington) that's been the No. 1 hitter's park in baseball this year. Now Kela will play half of his games in PNC Park, which is one of the most pitcher-friendly fields in the game.

The Bucs got a huge steal on paper, and a few other teams missed out. The most notable one is the Atlanta Braves, who are 18th in bullpen ERA and could have used some top-line reinforcements. They did pick up Orioles relievers Brad Brach and Darren O'Day in separate deals, but Kela was clearly the top reliever on the market before Pittsburgh swopped in. Atlanta was interested in Kela, per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic, although nothing materialized.

The other problem for Atlanta is that closer Arodys Vizcaino, who is on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, has not resumed a throwing program as of yet. It's possible that he won't be back until late in the season depending on his rehab progress, and it's not certain he'll return with the same effectiveness (1.65 ERA in 33 appearances) after being out for months. If Kela was on Atlanta, he could have assumed closing duties and bumped solid relief option A.J. Minter to an eighth-inning role.

The Braves have scuffled through a 9-13 July and have fallen behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East crown and the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks for the wild card. Although the acquisition of Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman could help the rotation, the team had a bigger need in the pen and should have used its assets toward striking a deal.