Ideal Trades MLB Teams Should've MadeAugust 1, 2018
Ideal Trades MLB Teams Should've Made
A whirlwind of MLB trades occurred early Tuesday afternoon before the non-waiver trade deadline of 4 p.m. ET. Of note, Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer is now a Pittsburgh Pirate, Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier went southwest to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rays catcher Wilson Ramos packed his bags for Philadelphia.
It will be interesting to see whether these deals and others develop into win-win, loss-loss or lopsided transactions. However, hypothetical trades that could have happened but did not are still worth pondering. Of note, many playoff-contending teams added pieces, but could they have done more or something different?
Here's a look at seven teams who could have pulled off other deals.
All statistics are through Monday, July 30, and via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or ESPN unless otherwise noted.
Atlanta Braves: Texas Rangers RP Keone Kela
Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates early Tuesday morning. As the Pirates' Twitter account noted when announcing the move, the 25-year-old has a 2.10 ERA and a .163 batting average against since May 7.
Kela has also saved 24 games in 25 chances, and he's accomplished all of these aforementioned feats despite pitching in a ballpark (Globe Life Park in Arlington) that's been the No. 1 hitter's park in baseball this year. Now Kela will play half of his games in PNC Park, which is one of the most pitcher-friendly fields in the game.
The Bucs got a huge steal on paper, and a few other teams missed out. The most notable one is the Atlanta Braves, who are 18th in bullpen ERA and could have used some top-line reinforcements. They did pick up Orioles relievers Brad Brach and Darren O'Day in separate deals, but Kela was clearly the top reliever on the market before Pittsburgh swopped in. Atlanta was interested in Kela, per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic, although nothing materialized.
The other problem for Atlanta is that closer Arodys Vizcaino, who is on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, has not resumed a throwing program as of yet. It's possible that he won't be back until late in the season depending on his rehab progress, and it's not certain he'll return with the same effectiveness (1.65 ERA in 33 appearances) after being out for months. If Kela was on Atlanta, he could have assumed closing duties and bumped solid relief option A.J. Minter to an eighth-inning role.
The Braves have scuffled through a 9-13 July and have fallen behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East crown and the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks for the wild card. Although the acquisition of Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman could help the rotation, the team had a bigger need in the pen and should have used its assets toward striking a deal.
Milwaukee Brewers: New York Mets SP Zack Wheeler
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter is out for the year with a torn UCL that will require Tommy John surgery. Although Suter's stats weren't eye-popping (4.44 ERA, 84 strikeouts in 101.1 innings), he was only one of two Milwaukee starters to have an above-average xFIP this season. Per FanGraphs, Freddy Peralta (4.04 xFIP) and Suter (4.07 xFIP) made up that duo (for context, the average starter xFIP is 4.18).
It would have been ideal for Milwaukee to find someone to replace Wade Miley, who has been hit hard (42 percent) and has more walks (13) than strikeouts (12) in a Brewers uniform. Bases on balls are an issue with the entire starting rotation, too, as no current starter has less than a 9 percent walk rate.
The other problem is that it's unclear as to when starting pitcher Zach Davies will return. Per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, manager Craig Counsell said the right-hander had a setback in rehab due to back stiffness.
The Brewers needed to find someone to strengthen the rotation, and that could have been New York Mets starter Zack Wheeler, whose 22.8 percent strikeout rate and 3.99 xFIP would rank third and first on Milwaukee, respectively.
Jon Heyman of Fancred reported that numerous teams (including Milwaukee) were interested, but he also noted that no team met the "asking price."
That being said, the Brewers were willing to part with two of their top-14 prospects for Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop, per Marc Feinsand of MLB.com. Schoop is a solid second baseman, but it's hard to see how he fits in the Milwaukee infield with Travis Shaw at second and Mike Moustakas at third. The more prudent move may have been to build a better package for Wheeler.
Cleveland Indians: Toronto Blue Jays OF Curtis Granderson
The Cleveland Indians obtained Detroit Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin on Tuesday. He should form a platoon with Rajai Davis: Martin (.782 OPS vs. right-handers) should start most of the time, while Davis should take the field vs. southpaws.
Davis has struggled this year vs. left-handers (.580 OPS), but his .700 OPS against southpaws from 2015 to 2017 is a bit better than what Martin has done in that time span (.654 OPS).
But the Indians still could have used an upgrade in right field, and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson would have fit. The 37-year-old has 10 home runs and a .786 OPS against right-handers this year. Combined with Indians right fielder Brandon Guyer (.953 OPS vs. left-handers), the duo could have created an excellent hitting option in right field.
Furthermore, it likely would not have cost the Indians much to obtain Granderson, who is on the back end of his career and a free agent after this season. Perhaps Cleveland didn't want to give up anyone for what might be a two- to three-month rental, but he still would have fit well with the club as it gears up for the playoffs.
As is, Cleveland will likely have Melky Cabrera in right field in a platoon with Guyer. In his past 84 games dating back to last year, Cabrera has hit just five home runs (only one this year in 26 contests).
The 33-year-old Cabrera has shown some pop and hitting prowess in the past (132 lifetime dingers, .286 batting average), but the lack of power is concerning. He also has a negative defensive WAR this year (-0.5).
It's conceivable Cleveland could add another outfielder past the non-waiver trade deadline in August, however, so keep an eye out for a potential move.
Colorado Rockies: John Axford, Brad Ziegler or Jake Diekman
Only one MLB team has a worse bullpen ERA than the Colorado Rockies, and that's the Kansas City Royals, who are 32-73 and have the second-worst record in baseball. Colorado's 5.14 mark is far worse than the National League average of 3.99.
The team did make a solid pickup when it acquired Seunghwan Oh from the Toronto Blue Jays (2.55 ERA, 56 strikeouts in 49.1 innings), but Colorado didn't add to the pen after the Oh move, and that could be a big issue down the stretch.
Numerous relievers changed teams in the moments leading up to the deadline, including Toronto Blue Jays right-hander John Axford to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins right-hander Brad Ziegler and Texas Rangers left-hander Jake Diekman to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It would have been ideal for Colorado to obtain one of those arms, especially considering that the rich just got richer within their own division now: L.A. and Arizona have the 11th- and second-best reliever ERA in baseball, respectively. Colorado is facing those two teams a combined 17 more times, and if any of those games becomes a battle of the bullpens, then it's advantage L.A. or Arizona.
However, the Rockies stood pat, which is a risk as the team shoots for the postseason.
Seattle Mariners: Baltimore Orioles SP Kevin Gausman
The Seattle Mariners are chasing the Houston Astros for the American League West crown. Houston has lost five consecutive games, and the time is now for the M's to make a run at it.
However, one area of need (the starting rotation) went unaddressed at the deadline. Arguably, it needs more depth outside Mariners ace James Paxton (2.94 SIERA and 32.3 percent strikeout rate) and Marco Gonzales (3.47 xFIP, 21.9 percent strikeout rate).
Felix Hernandez is a six-time All-Star and has enjoyed a fantastic career in Seattle, but he's struggling through the worst season of his career (5.58 ERA). Mike Leake strikes out just 14.3 percent of hitters and allows a 37.2 percent hard-hit contact rate. Wade LeBlanc has been decent, but a .264 BABIP suggests that some regression may be on the way.
One option could have been Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, who was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The 27-year-old Gausman was a highly touted prospect in 2012 when he was drafted fourth overall by the Baltimore Orioles. His career has been a bit up and down to this point, but his overall numbers (21.4 percent strikeout rate, 3.93 xFIP) are decent.
It didn't help Gausman that he (a) pitched in a hitter's ballpark half the time and (b) had to face the powerful Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees an inordinate number of times due to the league's unbalanced schedule. A change of scenery could boost his career, and Seattle would have been a great location, especially given that Safeco Field is one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the game.
In addition, Gausman has been on the wrong side of BABIP luck, as his career mark there is .314 (including a ridiculous .336 in 2017). So he could be the beneficiary of positive regression as well.
Ultimately, Gausman could have been a solid third starter for the M's.
Philadelphia Phillies or Boston Red Sox: Toronto Blue Jays SP J.A. Happ
The New York Yankees won the J.A. Happ sweepstakes, and that could be an issue for two other teams.
The Philadelphia Phillies' starting rotation is solid (eighth in starter ERA), but it is also entirely composed of right-handers. It would have been ideal for the Phils to grab a southpaw, especially considering that Happ has been excellent against left-handers this year (.638 OPS).
That could have been a boost in the playoffs, as three teams vying for the postseason (the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers) have the 17th-, 19th- and 21st-ranked OPS against left-handers in baseball.
However, Happ would have been a boost to the rotation as is. His strikeout rate (26.2 percent), xFIP (3.74) and SIERA (3.59) would all rank third among Phils' starters. Of note, he was just diagnosed with a mild case of hand, foot and mouth disease, as Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters, although he hasn't been ruled out of making his next start on Saturday against Boston.
As for the Boston Red Sox, a Happ trade would have prevented one notable thing, and that's another solid performance against them from the left-hander. Happ is 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA against Boston since 2015.
Current Boston hitters have managed just a .214 batting average against and .687 OPS. If not for Steve Pearce's phenomenal numbers versus the lefty (five home runs, 1.405 OPS), those figures would be far lower.
The issue is that the Red Sox face the Yankees 10 times in three series down the stretch, so Happ could pitch against Boston three times. Wins there could be the difference for the American League East crown.
Happ could have also solidified the back end of the Boston rotation. Southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez, who is on the disabled list, has not thrown off a mound as of Monday, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. Another option (Drew Pomeranz) has a 6.91 ERA in nine starts.
As is, a team can't have enough starting pitchers: Red Sox ace Chris Sale just landed on the 10-day disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. Thankfully, it's possible he only misses one start (the DL stint is retroactive to July 28), but Happ could have helped fill a void for Sale or any other starter potentially forced to miss time.
The Sox did get former Tampa Bay Rays starter Nathan Eovaldi, who started his Boston career with seven shutout innings, but the addition of Happ as well could have given the Red Sox the deepest rotation in the game.