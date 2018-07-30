4-Star WR Treylon Burks Commits to Arkansas over Clemson, LSU, FSU and More

Credit: 247Sports

Arkansas has landed one of the top offensive players in the 2019 class with Monday's commitment from receiver Treylon Burks.

He announced his decision on his personal Twitter account:

The 4-star prospect is considered the No. 9 receiver in the country and No. 63 overall prospect, according to 247Sports.

At 6'3", 225 pounds with excellent speed, Burks earned a lot of attention around the country on the recruiting circuit and earned scholarship offers from Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and others.

However, the Warren, Arkansas, native decided to stay close to home for his college years.

"I picked Arkansas because I grew up here watching the Razorbacks, and I've always wanted to play for them, and getting the offer made it a lot better for me," Burks said about his commitment, per Richard Davenport of Whole Hog Sports. "Nothing is like playing for the Natural State."

Burks visited Fayetteville this past weekend alongside 3-star defensive tackle Marcus Miller, who also committed to the Razorbacks.

"I liked it a lot," he said after the visit, per Danny West of 247Sports.

He now becomes the 15th commitment in what has become a very impressive 2019 class for Arkansas, with 247Sports ranking it as the No. 22 class in the country.

While the team is coming off a 4-8 season under Bret Bielema, new head coach Chad Morris is providing plenty of excitement for the future of the program.