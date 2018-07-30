Conor McGregor Does Multiple Squats with Man on His Back in Central Park

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

As he prepares for his seemingly inevitable return to the UFC, former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was seen using a unique workout to get himself back into shape.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of McGregor training in New York City's Central Park. Part of his exercise included squats with a man draped over his back and shoulders:

McGregor hasn't fought since defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

On July 26, the 30-year-old accepted a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters during UFC 223 media day in April.

McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto earlier this month the star was in negotiations with the UFC over his next fight.