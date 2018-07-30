Odell Beckham Jr. Alleges $1M 'Shakedown' in Lawsuit over Assault Allegations

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in East Rutherford, N.J. Giants coach Pat Shurmur says he expects Odell Beckham Jr. to attend offseason workouts when they start in April. Trade rumors are surrounding the controversial star receiver and there has been strong speculation Beckham will hold out during training camp because he doesn't want to play the fifth and final year of his rookie deal without a new contract.
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a countersuit against Ishmael Temple, who had demanded payment from the New York Giants star after allegedly being assaulted at Beckham's house in January, per TMZ Sports

Temple initially demanded a $999,999 settlement but has lowered the price to $225,000. Still, the latest lawsuit claims the receiver has no intention of paying anything.

"As one of the most famous athletes in the country, Mr. Beckham presents an enticing target for shakedown artists," the lawsuit reads. "... Suffice it to say, Mr. Beckham refused to be extorted."

According to Chris Perez  of the New York Post, in the initial March lawsuit from Temple alleges that he was assaulted by Beckham along with the NFL star's personal chef and his private security guard resulting in "almost a loss of his life."

TMZ Sports reported it cost Temple $18,000 just to fix his teeth after the attack.

Temple's lawyer, Emmanuel Nsahlai, also claims to have evidence Beckham offering $1,000 to have sex with a woman, as well as evidence of drug use as the player's Beverly Hills home.

The 25-year-old Beckham has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

