Andrew McCutchen Trade Rumors: Phillies, Indians Linked to of Ahead of Deadline

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Several teams are interested in San Francisco Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network, they would entertain offers for McCutchen, with the Cleveland Indians being one team linked to him. He also listed the Philadelphia Phillies as a possible trade destination.

The right fielder is currently hitting .253 with a .348 on-base percentage this year to go with 10 home runs and 43 RBI.

The 31-year-old isn't quite the impact player he was several years ago when he finished in the top five of MVP voting in each year from 2012-15, winning the award in 2013. However, he is a reliable hitter who is almost always in the lineup, averaging 155 games per year in his eight full seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In his first year with the Giants, McCutchen has appeared in 103 of the team's 107 games.

Cleveland could use this type of production after getting little outfield production outside of Michael Brantley this season. Morosi also notes the team has been linked with McCutchen several times over the past few years.

Philadelphia could also be an option as an alternative to Adam Jones, providing a young team with a veteran presence in the locker room.

Both the Indians and Phillies are currently in first place in their respective divisions, but this type of addition could help secure a playoff spot while increasing the odds of a deep playoff run.

Of course, the question remains whether San Francisco even wants to deal players at this point. The team is 6.5 games out of first place with a 53-54 record entering Monday but are healthier now than they have been at any point in 2018.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported Monday the Giants won't deal Madison Bumgarner because they feel they are on the "cusp of [a] race."

McCutchen isn't in the same situation as he approaches free agency this offseason, but it is something for the Giants to consider before the deadline.