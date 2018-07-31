Arsenal vs. Chelsea: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Arsenal and Chelsea will renew their rivalry when the two London-based Premier League clubs meet at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in the 2018 International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

The Gunners are coming off an impressive result in the preseason tournament, having thrashed Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 in Singapore on Saturday.

By contrast, Chelsea started with a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in Nice, with new manager Maurizio Sarri still getting to grips with the Blues' hot seat.

Date: Wednesday, August 1

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Premier Player, WatchESPN

Two young players have already caught the eye for the Gunners, in the form of Emile Smith Rowe and Matteo Guendouzi.

Smith Rowe, 18, showcased impressive technique and a keen eye for goal in matches against Atletico Madrid and PSG.

The creative teenager curled in a wonder strike against Atleti on Thursday, and he is already setting targets for the new season, per Tom Hopkinson of the Daily Mirror: "My long-term goal is to get in the first team permanently, but this season it's to try to gets many minutes as I can in the Europa League and cups, and hopefully make my Premier League debut."

Guendouzi may not have to wait long to feature in Arsenal's senior starting XI after the mature way the 19-year-old bossed possession while in Singapore:

While the Gunners have been accomplished on the ball, they've also not lacked for goals thanks to strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Their combination with creative maestros Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be key to Arsenal's season.

It's something head coach Unai Emery is working to refine. He will be keen to see how the group fares against Premier League opposition.

As for Chelsea, Sarri is implementing a style of play based on taking care of the ball with neatness, efficiency and style. His approach will rely on composure and ingenuity in midfield, qualities Jorginho was signed to provide.

The Italy international, who was Sarri's star pupil at Napoli, earned praise from Goal's Nizaar Kinsella during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Inter:

Jorginho is already doing what's expected of him, while Spanish forward Pedro is getting back among the goals. The former Barcelona ace scored against Inter and could see his Chelsea career revived by Sarri's free-flowing football.

Both teams should impress in possession, making a score draw the most likely result in Dublin.