Early Disappointments from the 1st Week of NFL Training Camps

David Banks/Associated Press

Disappointments exist throughout every NFL training camp, but they're not often discussed because coaching staffs want to maintain positive attitudes, at least in the public eye.

It's all a matter of perspective, though.

Overreaction to one play, especially a viral video, is foolhardy. Richard Sherman's career with the San Francisco 49ers won't be defined by this year's first training camp in pads, during which Marquise Goodwin burned the 30-year-old cornerback for a long touchdown reception. Those instances become teaching moments.

"I respect Sherm because he doesn't care," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "... He's out there working on his craft trying to get better and not caring what people say. That's why you get better from that rep. It's a good example to show young guys, to show everyone that that stuff doesn't matter. You getting better is what matters so you can do it on Sunday."

Disappointment is derived from those who don't learn from their mistakes. A player is either getting better or worse each day. How those performances balanced out over the course of the first week of training camps determined who earned the designation so far.

Multiple former first-round picks continue to fall short of expectations. A few rookies are still trying to adjust to the pro game. One particular holdout may be the biggest disappointment of all.