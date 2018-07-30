Manchester United Transfer News: Matteo Darmian Lined Up for Napoli Loan Move

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MI - JULY 28: Matteo Damian of Manchester United during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Manchester Untied and Liverpool at Michigan Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed the club have made a loan offer for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.

Per Sky Sports, Darmian is hoping to move on from Old Trafford this summer and Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is open to his departure.

Di Laurentiis told Italian outlet Radio Kiss Kiss: "We have asked for Darmian on a loan with a right to sign next summer."

Darmian has been open in his desire to move on this summer.

Per Sky Sports, he said: "I want to play more regularly. Last season, I didn't play much, that's my objective and my ambition. That's why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future. I want to leave, but we will see what happens because we don't know."

ESPN's Alex Shaw won't be sad to see the back of the Italian at Old Trafford:

The 28-year-old has made little impact in his three seasons with United, and last year he made just 17 appearances in all competitions with eight coming in the Premier League.

With many first-team stars injured or still on holiday, Darmian has been frequently involved during pre-season and even captained United against AC Milan last week.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News questioned the decision to let him play 90 minutes against Liverpool on Saturday, though:

The Red Devils would likely prefer to sell him permanently this summer, but a loan would at least clear him off the wage bill for the next year.

Darmian's contract expires in 2019, but United can trigger a 12-month extension to his deal that will allow them to recoup a fee at the end of his loan.

As for the player himself, a return to Italy could reignite his career, and Napoli will likely hold plenty of appeal.  

