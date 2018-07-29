LeBron James' Son Bronny Throws Down 1st Dunk at 13 Years Old

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The apple apparently doesn't fall far from the tree.

LeBron James' son, LeBron James Jr.—who also goes by Bronny—threw down a one-handed dunk during pregame warm-ups. It came off a lob pass to himself, and he soared to catch the ball on its way up and flushed it down:

This comes after James said he regrets giving his son his name and the pressure that goes with it in a clip from his upcoming series The Shop, which will air on HBO.

While that may be the case, it looks as if Bronny is ready to thrive on the hardwood just like his father has throughout his life.