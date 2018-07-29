Raiders Rumors: 'No Optimism' Regarding Khalil Mack Contract Talks

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The end of Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack’s holdout is reportedly nowhere in sight.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported he asked about Mack's situation and was "told there is no progress. No optimism. No communication. And so, the holdout continues."

Mack is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and would become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 with his current deal, per Spotrac.

