MLB Trade Deadline 2018: B.S. Meter, Predictions on All the Last-Minute Rumors

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Does any contender want a future Hall of Famer? If so, Adrian Beltre may be available.

It's not a definite, as the 39-year-old can block any trade by exercising his 10-and-5 rights. Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the third baseman said he has discussed his options with Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels. Yet he did not definitely state if he'll approve a deal.

"I've always been at peace with being here," Beltre said. "Obviously, we have talked before [about a trade], and if it makes sense for both parties, I would consider it. But up until now, there's nothing concrete that we can sit and talk about."

Grant cited the Atlanta Braves as a team of "serious interest." Their name circulated again on Monday, when Morosi said they have continued to talk with Texas about acquiring Beltre.

Per Morosi's report, Beltre is more likely to allow a trade to the Cleveland, the Boston Red Sox or Houston Astros. FanGraphs assigns each of those AL squads a probability of at least 99.6 percent to reach the postseason. The Braves, who have lost 13 of their last 19 games, are down to 28.6 percent as of Monday.

Besides, they don't really need Beltre. Sporting his worst OPS (.747) since 2005 with just five home runs in 73 games, the veteran righty would currently represent a downgrade to Johan Camargo, who wields a .791 OPS. When addressing a rumor regarding Mike Moustakas before the Royals traded him to the Brewers, Crasnick said the Braves are "happy" with the 24-year-old as their starting third baseman.

After sending Rafael Devers back to the disabled list, Boston is most in need of third-base assistance. He could even help the New York Yankees as a designated hitter with Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez sidelined.

B.S. Meter: Medium

Prediction: Beltre approves a trade to Boston.