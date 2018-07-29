Dirk Nowitzki Jokes About Drug Test: 'Did You See Me Move Last Year??'

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki recently underwent offseason drug testing, though he joked on Twitter that the league should have been able to simply watch him run up and down the court to know he wasn't using any banned substances:

Nowitzki, 40, averaged 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season. Understandably, the 13-time All-Star and 2010-11 NBA Finals champion and MVP has lost a step. But Nowitzki is a Dallas legend and a surefire Hall of Famer, and he's remained productive enough to play a role with the Mavericks.

Nowtizki has nothing left to prove. At this point, he remains in the NBA out of a pure love of the game. So yeah, it's pretty hard to imagine Nowitzki looking to gain an edge with a banned substance.

Just watch him lumber back on defense if you have any doubts.