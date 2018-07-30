NBA Players in Desperate Need of a Trade

1 of 5

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

For all the questions the Phoenix Suns answered this offseason, the futures of Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss remain murky as ever. The fellow 2016 lottery picks have both failed to distinguish themselves over two developmental seasons, and now each is at risk of being buried amid a suddenly crowded frontcourt.

Top pick Deandre Ayton has a stranglehold on the starting center gig. The starting forward spots could be split among Trevor Ariza, Josh Jackson, Mikal Bridges and TJ Warren, with the other two slotting into backup gigs. Tyson Chandler and the recently acquired Richaun Holmes figure to factor into the 5 rotation as well.

So, where does that leave Bender and Chriss? Possibly fighting one another for a future in Phoenix.

"It's likely at this point Phoenix chooses one of two avenues with this still very raw pairing: Trade one as a chip in a bigger deal to acquire talent or keep both through the remainder of their contracts and then deciding on whom to keep at that point," Evan Sidery wrote for Bright Side of the Sun.

Neither Bender nor Chriss has extinguished his intrigue. Bender projects as a 7-footer with both a three-ball and some playmaking prowess. Chriss remains a turbocharged athlete who is comfortable shooting from distance and theoretically provides defensive value at the rim.

But both are also establishing their NBA identities, and they might require separation to complete that process. Bender's skills mesh easier with Ayton's on paper, meaning he's the more logical keeper. If that pushes Chriss to the trade block, he'd be an interesting target for the Atlanta Hawks as John Collins' running mate or the Houston Rockets alongside or behind Clint Capela.