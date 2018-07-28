Reuben Foster on Off-Field Issues: 'Crazy, Knowing That Football Can Be Gone'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at Santa Clara County Superior Court in San Jose, Calif. Foster pleaded not guilty Tuesday, May 8, 2018, to charges stemming from allegations that he attacked his then-girlfriend in their home in February. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 17, at which point Foster's former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, may testify under oath. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster addressed his off-field issues following the team's practice on Saturday.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Foster called this offseason "a big learning experience" that gave him a new perspective on things.

"I learn from every mistake, everything that's said, all my flaws," he said. "I learned from a lot of things and just grew from it. It made me appreciate football a lot better. It was crazy, knowing that football can be gone. Being back on this field with my brothers and these coaches, man, is a blessing."

Foster was arrested twice in less than one month during the offseason. He was charged with possession of marijuana in January, and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office released him from jail after he posted a $2,500 bond.

Following a February arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and assault weapon possession, Foster was charged with felony domestic violence after his then-girlfriend told police he punched her in the head, dragged her by her hair and threw her out of his home.

During the preliminary hearing in May, Foster's accuser testified that he never hit her and she made false accusations against him.

The NFL suspended Foster for the first two games of the regular season for violations of the league's personal-conduct and substance-abuse policies.

Related

    Joe Williams Looks Like a Completely Different Player

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Joe Williams Looks Like a Completely Different Player

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Seahawks Agree to Contract Extension with Brown

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Seahawks Agree to Contract Extension with Brown

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Earl Thomas’ Agent Rants Against Fans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Earl Thomas’ Agent Rants Against Fans

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ridley Leaves Practice with Apparent Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Ridley Leaves Practice with Apparent Injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report