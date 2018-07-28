Reuben Foster on Off-Field Issues: 'Crazy, Knowing That Football Can Be Gone'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster addressed his off-field issues following the team's practice on Saturday.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Foster called this offseason "a big learning experience" that gave him a new perspective on things.

"I learn from every mistake, everything that's said, all my flaws," he said. "I learned from a lot of things and just grew from it. It made me appreciate football a lot better. It was crazy, knowing that football can be gone. Being back on this field with my brothers and these coaches, man, is a blessing."

Foster was arrested twice in less than one month during the offseason. He was charged with possession of marijuana in January, and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office released him from jail after he posted a $2,500 bond.

Following a February arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and assault weapon possession, Foster was charged with felony domestic violence after his then-girlfriend told police he punched her in the head, dragged her by her hair and threw her out of his home.

During the preliminary hearing in May, Foster's accuser testified that he never hit her and she made false accusations against him.

The NFL suspended Foster for the first two games of the regular season for violations of the league's personal-conduct and substance-abuse policies.