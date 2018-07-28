Liverpool Dismantle Manchester United in ICC with 4-1 Win

Gregory Shamus/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Liverpool humbled Manchester United 4-1 in the 2018 International Champions Cup at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Reds from the penalty spot after Mohamed Salah was fouled after 27 minutes, but Andreas Pereira's blockbuster free-kick levelled the score moments later.

Liverpool dominated the second half as the Red Devils deflated, with strikes from Daniel Sturridge, Sheyi Ojo and Xherdan Shaqiri wrapping up the win for the UEFA Champions League finalists.

Pereira Could Have Major Impact Next Term

After loan spells with Granada and Valencia in La Liga, it appears Pereira could be ready for a breakthrough in the Premier League for United.

The Red Devils often failed to create and find space in their match against the Anfield giants, but the Brazilian youngster was a breath of fresh air when he was on the ball.

Alexis Sanchez was full of running and endeavour as the striker, and it was Pereira who provided the Chilean superstar with a link in the attack.

Football writer Liam Canning tweeted he's been impressed with the 22-year-old:

However, the lack of first-team players severely hampered United, and Liverpool were offered plenty of freedom when they produced a turn of pace.

Sanchez was isolated from United's midfield, and the Reds had an easy day at the office as they picked up the victory.

Liverpool Look Like Genuine Title Contenders

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be purring about how his new talent is bedding in with his existing stars, with Salah and Mane impressing alongside Fabinho and Shaqiri.

There was an impressive chemistry present about Liverpool, and every attack had purpose and vigour throughout the game.

Shaqiri made his bow in the second half from the bench, and the diminutive talent produced a smart assist for Sturridge before scoring a wonderful overhead kick.

The moment brought the huge crowd to its feet, with the stadium packed for the ICC game:

Sturridge's goal will offer the England international hope after injury has curtailed his career, with Shaqiri offering the striker an assist.

Ojo slotted away a penalty after Andrew Robertson was fouled after 74 minutes, but it was left to Shaqiri to steal the show with a beautiful bicycle kick eight minutes from the final whistle.

United Need Fred to Hit the Ground Running

The Brazil international made his debut for United as he completed a cameo in the second half, and Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho needs his new signing to make a fresh impact.

The Old Trafford side were poor in comparison to their bitter rivals, and Liverpool had additional motivation against a lacklustre opponent.

Fred will bring technical flair to the core of United's starting XI, and this was clearly lacking as Mourinho watched on from his technical area.

United will look forward to the return of Paul Pogba after he won the FIFA World Cup with France, and his new partnership with Fred will dictate Mourinho's fortunes in the coming months.

What's Next

Both sides continue their pre-season commitments, as Liverpool play Napoli on 4 August, and United feature against Real Madrid on Tuesday.