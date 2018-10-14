Calvin Ridley Won't Return vs. Buccaneers After Suffering Ankle Injury

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won't return to the game.



Ridley was selected by the Falcons with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 draft after his standout career at the University of Alabama. He racked up 224 receptions for 2,781 yards and 19 touchdowns across three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

The 23-year-old Florida native was also highly durable throughout his time with the Tide, appearing in all 44 of the team's games from 2015-17. He did suffer a hamstring injury during the early stages of training camp this year, though.

If the current ailment keeps him out of the lineup, Justin Hardy figures to see the biggest increase in playing time alongside Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. It could also lead to more snaps for Russell Gage and Marvin Hall in passing situations.

Ultimately, the Falcons' aerial attack would still be in the capable hands of Jones, Sanu and quarterback Matt Ryan if Ridley ends up missing time. But any type of extended absence would limit the dynamic offense's overall upside.