Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Agree to David Ospina Exit

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

David Ospina could be a Besiktas player before the new season starts after Arsenal consented to sell the Colombia international.

The Gunners have reportedly "shaken hands" with the Super Lig club on a deal for their backup goalkeeper to move on after four seasons in north London, per Fanatik (h/t Football.London's Rob Guest).

Terms of a potential deal are thought to be a sticking point, with Guest noting how Ospina wants "€4million a season, while Besiktas are only willing to pay €3m." Guest also pointed how Besiktas are keen to replace Fabri, who has already signed for newly promoted Fulham.

Ospina's playing time at Arsenal looks set to be severely restricted this season, following the arrival of Bernd Leno. The German stopper signed from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £22 million.

Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Leno has likely been brought in to win the No. 1 job under new head coach Unai Emery. The latter has replaced Arsene Wenger in the dugout, and made refreshing his options between the sticks a priority.

Despite Leno's arrival, the Gunners' regular starter Petr Cech has resisted rumours he will move on. The 36-year-old reaffirmed his desire to compete for the job to Sky Sports News (h/t Matthew Treadwell of Sky Sports): "I said from the start I want to stay and fight for my place in the team and I will honour my contract, unless the club tells me to go."

Cech made it clear he wants to show Emery he still has the talent play regularly at the highest level. The veteran keeper's agent, Viktor Kolar, also poured cold water on any exit talk involving his client, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Leno being on the books and Cech sticking around naturally increases doubts about Ospina's position. The 29-year-old shouldn't welcome a role as a third-sting keeper.

Things were different last season when Wenger trusted Ospina to start in cup competitions. It meant ample playing time for the South American as Arsenal reached the Carabao Cup final and the last four of the UEFA Europa League.

Being the cup goalkeeper could be in Cech's immediate future, while Emery may not even be finished adding to the position. Marca (h/t Sky Sports) recently reported the Gunners were in "advanced talks" over a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland international stopper Yann Sommer.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Moving on would be best for both Ospina and Arsenal, as Emery continues to refine and equip his squad for a new era.