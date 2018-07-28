Paige VanZant Shows off Nasty Scar from Second Surgery on Broken Arm

Paige VanZant has been on the shelf for months due to a broken arm. Judging from her Twitter account, she'll be out of a good while more.

Fresh out of her second surgery to repair the damage from the injury, 12-Gauge took to social media to show off her soon-to-be-scar...and it ain't pretty. Just check it out above.

VanZant sustained the injury during her last fight in January. Facing Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night 124, VanZant threw a spinning backfist in the first round that landed hard, but with the impact being made by VanZant's forearm, rather than hand. The shot did much more damage to VanZant than Clark, and while she managed to finish the fight she was forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The original procedure was ultimately unsuccessful and she went back under the knife on July 19, with the results looking positive to this point.

Still, any fans of the flyweight contender are likely to be left waiting for her return for a while longer.