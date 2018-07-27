MMA Fighter Lands Monster KO Blow in Wildest 31-Second Fight of 2018

Mitch Aguilar, a former Navy SEAL, was looking to make a big impression in his second pro outing in front of the troops at Felker Field Hangar at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Newport News, Virginia. He gave them a memory but it wasn't the feel-good moment he was after.

Mumia Abu Dey crushed Aguiar in one of the most thrilling 31-second bouts you will ever see.

Abu Dey and Aguiar met in the center of the cage and Abu Dey immediately dropped Aguiar with a left. Aguiar tried to recover as Abu Dey swarmed sensing the finish. As Abu Dey came forward, Aguiar clipped him and sent him to the canvas butt-first.

Aguiar got overzealous himself going after the finish and stumbled over Abu Dey as he stood back up. When Aguiar got back to his feet, another sweeping left was waiting for him. And it is always the punch you don't see coming that shuts the lights off.



Aguiar hit the mat in an unconscious heap and Abu Dey stunned the crowd with one of the wildest sub-minute fights you are likely to ever see.

Mark this one down for Knockout and Round of the Year contendership.