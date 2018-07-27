Dez Bryant Rips Stephen Jones' 'Scapegoat S--t' After Cowboys Exec's Criticism

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dez Bryant is tired of the "scapegoat s--t."

On Friday, Bryant fired back at Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones for saying the 2017 season was tough on quarterback Dak Prescott because he had the boisterous wide receiver "in his ear."

"Here we go with that scapegoat s--t," Bryant tweeted. "i charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bullshit.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.."

In a subsequent tweet, Bryant called Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "clueless" and referred to linebacker Sean Lee as "Snake Lee."

The Cowboys released Bryant in April in lieu of absorbing a $16.5 million cap hit to retain his services in 2018.

Since then, the two sides have been on sour terms.

"If I didn't have my edge I got it now," Bryant tweeted upon being cut. "I'm sorry they got to feel me it's personal...it's very personal."

Additionally, SB Nation's Thomas George spoke to a team source who said the team moved on from Bryant because of how he was affecting Prescott.

"Yeah, it’s fair to say that," the executive said. "Obviously, everything we do around here has to add to the foundation of our franchise guy. We have to give Dak the best opportunity to grow. We will."

For his part, Prescott has denied that he had any say in the Cowboys' decision to show Bryant the door.

"I'm in my second year so as much as you want to say, 'I want a say and this and that,' those guys get paid a lot more than me, and that's what those guys are there to do," Prescott said, per the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota. "That's not my decision."

Bryant, who is still a free agent, may not be out of work much longer.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Bryant and the Cleveland Browns have discussed a one-year deal that would allow him to join forces with Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry.