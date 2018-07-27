Randall Cobb Says He 'Feels Great' After Having Surgery on Ankle Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb went under the knife earlier this offseason to remove a piece of cartilage in his ankle, and six weeks later, he appears to have put the injury behind him.

ESPN's Stephania Bell reported Friday that Cobb "feels great," and The Athletic's Michael Cohen tweeted out a transcript of the wideout's comments:

The veteran played in 15 games last season, missing a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a chest injury.

Cobb was spotted in a walking boot in June, but at the time, he did not reveal that he had an operation on his ankle. He has since made progress rehabbing and has moved on from the boot.

In fact, he participated in football drills earlier this month:

Not only does Cobb feel good, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy said No. 18 "looks great," via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Cobb is coming off a season in which he hauled in 66 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns. Of course, his numbers were affected by the fact a collarbone injury limited Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just seven games.

With Jordy Nelson now gone, Cobb—along with Davante Adams—will be expected to lead the Green Bay receiving corps in 2018. Having him enter the season at 100 percent will go a long way in providing stability to the unit.