Randall Cobb Says He 'Feels Great' After Having Surgery on Ankle Injury

Randall Cobb Says He 'Feels Great' After Having Surgery on Ankle InjuryJuly 27, 2018
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb went under the knife earlier this offseason to remove a piece of cartilage in his ankle, and six weeks later, he appears to have put the injury behind him.
ESPN's Stephania Bell reported Friday that Cobb "feels great," and The Athletic's Michael Cohen tweeted out a transcript of the wideout's comments:
Michael Cohen @Michael_Cohen13
#Packers WR Randall Cobb gave some detail on his surgically repaired ankle and the misfortune of running into me at airports. No bribes were ever discussed. I promise. https://t.co/oZASFABAcj
The veteran played in 15 games last season, missing a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a chest injury.
Cobb was spotted in a walking boot in June, but at the time, he did not reveal that he had an operation on his ankle. He has since made progress rehabbing and has moved on from the boot.
In fact, he participated in football drills earlier this month:
Matt Hietpas @MattyHip
#Packers WR Randall Cobb was not in a walking boot at his football camp today and even ran some drills. Here's what he said about the injury: https://t.co/chKIYpwfzC https://t.co/RV1oYm9GTI
Not only does Cobb feel good, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy said No. 18 "looks great," via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
Cobb is coming off a season in which he hauled in 66 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns. Of course, his numbers were affected by the fact a collarbone injury limited Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just seven games.
With Jordy Nelson now gone, Cobb—along with Davante Adams—will be expected to lead the Green Bay receiving corps in 2018. Having him enter the season at 100 percent will go a long way in providing stability to the unit.
