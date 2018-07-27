Dez Bryant, Browns Reportedly Discussed Potential 1-Year Contract

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are taking steps to sign free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported on Friday that the Browns and representatives for Bryant have discussed a potential one-year contract.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns are working to schedule a visit with Bryant that could take place on Monday, "if not sooner."

Browns general manager John Dorsey told reporters earlier this week there have been internal discussions about signing Bryant:

"I know Dez. I actually had the chance down in Lufkin, Texas, during his workout to get the chance to meet him down there. I know what kind of person he is and what makes him. He's a very talented player. Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant? Yeah, that's natural. You’re going to have discussions like that. Now, we'll see what comes to fruition the next couple of days, but we have talked about it. You have to talk about these things."

The Browns are likely looking for help at wide receiver as Josh Gordon is away from the team to continue working on an "overall health and treatment plan" as he returns from multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance-abuse policies.

Bryant, whom the Dallas Cowboys released in April, finished last season with 69 receptions, 838 yards and six touchdowns.