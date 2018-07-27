Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Daniel Ricciardo on Top in FP1

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo led the way in first practice at the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday.

On a good morning for the team, which also saw Max Verstappen finish up in third, Ricciardo was the fastest man on track, posting a time of one minute, 17.613 seconds. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was in second, just 0.079 seconds behind the Australian, and Verstappen was 0.088 back on his team-mate.

The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will surely have more to offer in the afternoon, as they were fifth and sixth fastest, respectively.

After his remarkable win in Germany last weekend, Hamilton leads the world championship race by 17 points from Vettel.

The drivers will be back on track later in the day for second practice. Read on for the morning highlights from Hungary.

FP1 Recap

Here are the standings after the first practice session in Hungary:

After taking a penalty to install a new engine in Germany last weekend, it was clear Red Bull's Ricciardo had high hopes for what he could accomplish at the Hungaroring.

Having retired from the race on Sunday having started from the back of the grid, the Australian had the bit between his teeth early on Friday and he was excellent on the soft tyre. With Verstappen also in the top three after a fine lap of his own, the omens are positive for a three-way fight for victory this weekend.

The team Twitter account was pleased with the efforts of their drivers:

What made the performance of the Red Bulls all the more impressive was that they posted their times on the soft tyre. Vettel, by contrast, used the traditionally quicker ultrasoft tyre to split Ricciardo and Verstappen. Raikkonen also donned the purple-trimmed wheels to ensure he was in fourth.

Like the Red Bulls, Hamilton and Bottas also opted against using the quickest compound, so it wasn't a huge surprise to see them trailing the Ferraris.

Still, it wasn't the most straightforward morning for the world champion after his excellent win at Hoffenheim.

Hamilton had a couple of hairy moments out on track:

The team said there's ground to make up in the afternoon session:

Hamilton made his feelings about the soft tyres clear on the team radio. "These tyres are terrible," the Mercedes man told his engineers, per BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, Haas and Renault both showed promising signs in FP1, as they each had both of their drivers in the top 10.