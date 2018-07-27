Predicting Kevin Knox's Rookie Stats for 2018-19 NBA Season

0 of 4

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

With every springy slam dunk, Kevin Knox, darling of the NBA Summer League, launched himself into the hearts of New York Knicks fans like a grinning, overgrown Golden Retriever puppy.

The Knicks' 18-year-old, No. 9 overall 2018 draft pick impressed with his athleticism and work ethic—attending more games than he played, watching with a more earnest interest than the head coaches breezily munching nachos in the stands and the throngs of schoolchildren desperately trying to get the attention of street clothes-clad Kyrie Irving.

Knox was even named to the All-Don't Take This Too Seriously, Kid Team (aka the All NBA Summer League Team). Over four games, he averaged 32.3 minutes, 21.3 points on 35 percent shooting, 2.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, one steal and 0.3 blocks.

On July 10, Knicks general manager Scott Perry, per the New York Post's Marc Berman, cautioned that it was "too early to make an assessment after two Summer League games." But he also confessed on ESPN's Get Up on July 25 that he had to keep "pinching himself" to remember Knox is only 18 and praised the rookie's mental approach.

Will Knox's attitude hold up through the season, and will his performance translate to the games against the big boys? And what sort of minutes will he win from new head coach David Fizdale?

Here is our best guess of what Knox’s rookie stat line will be.