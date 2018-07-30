Final MLB Trade Predictions for All 30 Teams 1 Day from the Deadline

0 of 30

Jim Mone/Associated Press

It all comes down to this: the final day before Major League Baseball's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

This has been one of the busiest trading seasons in recent memory, as Manny Machado, Cole Hamels, J.A. Happ, Eduardo Escobar, Asdrubal Cabrera, Mike Moustakas, Zach Britton, Brad Hand, Jeurys Familia, Joakim Soria, Brad Brach and Nathan Eovaldi are among those who have already moved.

Nonetheless, there's still much to be determined before Tuesday's deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET. The idea here is to try to get ahead of it by predicting what each of MLB's 30 teams will do in the time remaining.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.