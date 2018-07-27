Haskell Invitational 2018: Date, Post Positions, Odds, Prize Money and More

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Oddsmakers believe Good Magic and Bravazo are the strongest contenders to win the 2018 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey, where $1 million will be at stake on Sunday, July 29.

Good Magic can make the most of the favorites tag with Triple Crown winner Justify not racing due to injury and subsequent retirement. Justify left Good Magic trailing at the Kentucky Derby back in May, while Bravazo was runner-up in the Preakness.

There's more than just money at stake, with a place in November's famed Breeders' Cup Classic also on offer.

The race will get underway at 5:45 pm. ET/12:45 p.m. BST, with OddsChecker providing the latest odds. The Monmouth Park official website offered the full field and post positions following the draw:

1. Lone Sailor: 10-1

2. Navy Commander: 20-1

3. Roaming Union: 33-1

4. Core Beliefs: 6-1

5. Bravazo: 9-2

6. Good Magic: 10-11

7. Golden Brown: 15-1 (per MonmouthPark.com)

The field is wide open after Justify was retired by trainer Bob Baffert thanks to swelling around the left ankle, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Garry Jones/Associated Press

Justify not being involved leaves Good Magic and Bravazo as obvious contenders after each horse has proved the ability to put pressure on the Triple Crown winner. The former found himself behind by two-and-a-half lengths at Churchill Downs.

Meanwhile, Bravazo made things closer on the slop at Pimlico, making a late surge after Good Magic had again been in contention much of the way. Choosing a winner between these two is tricky, but Good Magic could have the edge if he goes back to basics at Monmouth Park.

Patrick Reed of America's Best Racing described how Good Magic "should resume his usual (and effective) style of sitting third or fourth off of the pace rather than battling for the early lead as he did in the Preakness, which caused him to tire in midstretch after Justify pulled ahead."

Keeping energy in reserve will help Good Magic stay fresh and save enough for a late sprint to the line among a lineup generally lacking breakaway pace.

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Bravazo created some tension in the Preakness, but he wasn't much of a factor during the other two legs of the Triple Crown. The colt finished sixth in Kentucky and managed the same finish at Belmont.

Being trained by D. Wayne Lukas ensures Bravazo will be prepared to win, and the presence of Luis Saez in the saddle is bound to provide an advantage—the jockey has ridden in the Haskell twice previously. Good Magic jockey Jose Ortiz is making his debut in this race, per Reed.

Yet it's Good Magic who looks stronger and should make good on the confidence of oddsmakers.