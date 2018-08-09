Where the Warriors Rank Among Best NBA Rosters of All Time

0 of 10

Ben Margot/Associated Press

After signing DeMarcus Cousins, the Golden State Warriors will roll out a roster featuring five All-Stars plus a backup with an NBA Finals MVP honor in his trophy case.

Yes, it could be the most talent-rich team ever assembled in NBA history. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green complete the starting unit, and Andre Iguodala returns as the sixth man.

Comparing the Warriors to other teams across eras is challenging, since the rules of today's NBA—most specifically, the three-point line—have benefited them in an unmistakable way. But we're also focused on rosters, not simply the best teams of all time.

Factors include team success, award winners, All-NBA players, All-Star nods and depth of contributors. Hindsight also gives us a look at the future Hall of Famers on these rosters. We slid 2018-19 Golden State into its projected final slot.

Whether the Warriors hoist a championship banner will shape many perspectives about the team, but entering 2018-19, it's one of the most impressive rosters the league has seen.