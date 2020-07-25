Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Ruled out vs. Yankees Because of Hand Injury

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Washington Nationals star Stephen Strasburg has been scratched from Saturday's start against the New York Yankees because of a nerve issue in his right hand, manager Dave Martinez announced.

Strasburg described the injury as a "nerve impingement" and does not expect it to be a long-term issue.

"I don't think it will keep me out too long," Strasburg said, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com. "...To be frank, this season is kind of a mess to begin with. I've got to think about the big picture."

Right-hander Erick Fedde will start for Washington in place of Strasburg.

Strasburg is coming off a terrific 2019 season with a 3.32 ERA and 251 strikeouts in a National League-leading 209.0 innings. He was instrumental in Washington's run to the franchise's first championship, winning World Series MVP with a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings against the Houston Astros.

Staying on the field has been a problem for him throughout his MLB career, though. Since the 2012 season, he's only reached 30 starts twice and has thrown more than 200 innings once.

The Nationals will be more reliant on their starting pitching this season after losing third baseman Anthony Rendon to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency. Their lineup still looks strong with Juan Soto, Trea Turner and Adam Eaton as notable players.

Strasburg's absence impacts Washington's pitching depth, though, with Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin still leading the staff. Anibal Sanchez, Austin Voth and Fedde will likely fill out the rest of the group for the time being.