Jarvis Landry: Browns Have Potential to Win Super Bowl, Score 40 Points Per Game

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry warms up during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said he believes the team possesses championship potential one year after completing a 0-16 season.

On Thursday, Ben Baskin of Sports Illustrated provided comments from Landry, who has sky-high hopes for the team's offense after being acquired from the Miami Dolphins in an offseason trade.

"You'll be lucky if we don't score 40 on you," he said. "If we get everyone playing to their potential, we can win the Super Bowl this year."

                 

