NBA Rumors: Mavericks, Devin Harris 'In Strong Talks' on 1-Year Contract

NBA Rumors: Mavericks, Devin Harris 'In Strong Talks' on 1-Year ContractJuly 26, 2018
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Veteran point guard Devin Harris is reportedly in "strong talks" with the Dallas Mavericks about a one-year contract to embark on his third stint with the organization.
On Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the sides hoped to finalize the deal within a day.
