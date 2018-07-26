NBA Rumors: Mavericks, Devin Harris 'In Strong Talks' on 1-Year Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Veteran point guard Devin Harris is reportedly in "strong talks" with the Dallas Mavericks about a one-year contract to embark on his third stint with the organization.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the sides hoped to finalize the deal within a day.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

