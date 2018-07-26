NBA Rumors: Mavericks, Devin Harris 'In Strong Talks' on 1-Year Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris (34) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 105-102. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Veteran point guard Devin Harris is reportedly in "strong talks" with the Dallas Mavericks about a one-year contract to embark on his third stint with the organization.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the sides hoped to finalize the deal within a day.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

