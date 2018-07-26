Manchester United Reportedly Approach Leicester over Harry Maguire Transfer

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly made their move for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

According to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils have approached their Premier League rivals regarding the potential signing of the England international:

"We understand United value the player, who starred in England's summer World Cup campaign, at around £65 million," Sky Sports said in a separate report. "Maguire is due to return from holiday in the next few days and is understood to be keen to make the move to Old Trafford."