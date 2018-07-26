Manchester United Reportedly Approach Leicester over Harry Maguire Transfer

Manchester United Reportedly Approach Leicester over Harry Maguire TransferJuly 26, 2018
Manchester United have reportedly made their move for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.
According to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils have approached their Premier League rivals regarding the potential signing of the England international:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
BREAKING: Manchester United have approached Leicester City over the sale of their England centre back Harry Maguire - Sky sources. #SSN https://t.co/idMVrYJgUj
"We understand United value the player, who starred in England's summer World Cup campaign, at around £65 million," Sky Sports said in a separate report. "Maguire is due to return from holiday in the next few days and is understood to be keen to make the move to Old Trafford."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Smith Rowe: Meet Arsenal's Latest Whizz-kid