Thunder GM Sam Presti Thanks Carmelo Anthony, Talks Dennis Schroder Trade

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti had kind words to say about Carmelo Anthony after his trade to the Atlanta Hawks was officially announced on Wednesday.

In an official statement released through the Thunder's website, Presti highlighted Anthony's professionalism during his lone season with the organization:

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Carmelo Anthony and acknowledge his professionalism and contributions during his time with the Thunder. Although his tenure was only one year, the fact that Melo is a part of our history is important to us. We appreciate Carmelo and his agent Leon Rose for their collaboration and communication as we worked to resolve the situation in a fashion that was suitable to everyone. We wish Melo and his family nothing but the best in the future."

The Thunder acquired Dennis Schroder from the Hawks as part of the deal. Presti is very bullish on what the veteran guard will add to the team for the 2018-19 season.

"Dennis provides us with another proven playmaker and someone that will only enhance the overall speed of our team," he said.

Anthony was acquired by the Thunder last September after he spent the previous seven seasons with the New York Knicks.

The experiment in Oklahoma City didn't work for Anthony, who averaged career-lows with 32.1 minutes per game, 16.2 points per game and a 40.4 field goal percentage.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young, the Thunder determined they were going to part ways with Anthony this summer, either via trade or with the NBA's stretch provision.

Anthony isn't expected to remain in Atlanta, with Marc Stein of the New York Times reporting the 10-time All-Star will likely sign with the Houston Rockets after clearing waivers.

The Thunder will move forward next season with Schroder joining Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Schroder led the Hawks with a career-high 19.4 points per game in 2017-18.