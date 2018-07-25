Kevin Durant Laughs at C.J. McCollum Suggesting Blazers Could Win NBA Title

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 11: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors dribbling the ball backs in on CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 11, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant might be waiting a while for his next invitation to be on C.J. McCollum's podcast. 

Durant was recently a guest on McCollum's podcast, Pull Up, and essentially laughed off the chances of the Portland Trail Blazers winning an NBA title when McCollum discussed the topic (h/t Deadspin's Giri Nathan).

McCollum brought up his frustration with Durant joining the Warriors because it made Golden State almost untouchable in the Western Conference. Durant wasted little time dismissing the Blazers as a title threat.

"You know you guys aren't going to win a championship," the nine-time All-Star said.

Durant then started chuckling when McCollum responded the Blazers "have the team.. have the capabilities" and that "anything is possible."

Durant's comments cut deep because they're largely true. The Blazers haven't gotten out of the second round of the NBA playoffs since 2000, and Portland doesn't have the supporting cast to feasibly challenge Golden State.

Durant never warmed to the "Slim Reaper" nickname, but that's an appropriate moniker after the way he coldly brushed aside McCollum's optimism for the 2018-19 season.

