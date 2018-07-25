Dallas Mavericks Dancers Adjust Uniforms to Be Less Revealing

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 20: The Dallas Mavericks Dancers perform as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center on October 20, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Members of the Dallas Mavericks Dancers, the NBA team's cheerleading squad, will change their uniforms for the 2018-19 season in an effort to make them less revealing.

Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall told Sharon Grigsby of the Dallas Morning News the organization wants to focus on the "dancers as artists and to highlight their skills, not be eye candy or sexualized."

"Everyone should feel comfortable—both the performers and everyone in the arena," she said Tuesday. "If someone brings a 10-year-old to the game, I don't want them having to cover the kid's eyes during performances."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest 2019 Free-Agency Flight Risks ✈️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest 2019 Free-Agency Flight Risks ✈️

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Irrational Takes from 2018 Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Irrational Takes from 2018 Free Agency

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's MVP Ranking After Joining Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's MVP Ranking After Joining Lakers

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    DeRozan Says Drake Reached Out After Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeRozan Says Drake Reached Out After Trade

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report