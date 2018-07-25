Dallas Mavericks Dancers Adjust Uniforms to Be Less Revealing

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Members of the Dallas Mavericks Dancers, the NBA team's cheerleading squad, will change their uniforms for the 2018-19 season in an effort to make them less revealing.

Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall told Sharon Grigsby of the Dallas Morning News the organization wants to focus on the "dancers as artists and to highlight their skills, not be eye candy or sexualized."

"Everyone should feel comfortable—both the performers and everyone in the arena," she said Tuesday. "If someone brings a 10-year-old to the game, I don't want them having to cover the kid's eyes during performances."

