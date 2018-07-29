NBA Teams You'll Low-Key Love to Watch Next Season

1 of 5

Now that Dennis Schroder is heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder, nothing stands in the way of Trae Young earning major minutes as a rookie for the Atlanta Hawks. The organization is turning the future into the present by letting him develop on the floor, free to fire up plenty of Stephen Curry-range three-point attempts off the dribble and control every aspect of the youthful offense.

But even if Young doesn't score enough—or with enough efficiency—to make a Rookie of the Year push, his playing style will be plenty entertaining. Not just because the manner in which he creates shots is so fun to watch, but also because he's a preternatural passer who's bound to set his teammates up for success.

As Cleaning the Glass recently opined while breaking down Young's facilitating game, his penchant for deep pull-ups could force aggressive pick-and-roll coverage that affords easier opportunities to those surrounding him:

"But it helps demonstrate what Young and Atlanta hope Young’s long range shot sets up: if Trae can become enough of a threat as a pull-up three point shooter out of the pick-and-roll, a la Steph Curry and Damian Lillard, then defenders will have to come out higher to defend him and open up those driving and passing lanes."

Expect Kent Bazemore to continue justifying what was formerly an albatross contract. Taurean Prince should build upon his torrid finish to the 2017-18 campaign, which saw him average 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists while slashing 45.0/41.6/89.3 after calendars flipped to March. Kevin Huerter (another sharpshooter), Dewayne Dedmon (a surprisingly adept floor-spacer) and John Collins (highlight-reel dunks galore) will benefit as well.

The Hawks won't win many games, but Young's passing—and perhaps his shooting—will keep the offense exciting.