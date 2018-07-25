WWE 2K19 Honors Ric Flair with Special 'Wooooo! Edition'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE legend Ric Flair will be honored with a specially branded "Wooooo! Edition" of the WWE 2K19 video game in October.

2K Sports made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter:

Flair, a 16-time world champion, is one of the most decorated wrestlers in history. His lavish lifestyle and flashy personality made him an icon during the peak of his career in the 1980s and '90s.

The Nature Boy has recently had health concerns, including a 10-day coma, and admitted those complications were related to alcohol use, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. Last October, he said at the preview of a 30 for 30 documentary about his life that doctors had given him a 20 percent chance of survival.

"A 20 percent chance to make it? Yeah, God did me a huge favor," Flair said. "I'm so self-conscious that every day, I look up and say, 'God, I'm lucky to be here.'"

He's continued to make sporadic appearances on WWE programs in recent years as part of storylines involving his daughter, Charlotte Flair.