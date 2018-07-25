WWE 2K19 Honors Ric Flair with Special 'Wooooo! Edition'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: 'Nature Boy'' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE legend Ric Flair will be honored with a specially branded "Wooooo! Edition" of the WWE 2K19 video game in October.

2K Sports made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter:

Flair, a 16-time world champion, is one of the most decorated wrestlers in history. His lavish lifestyle and flashy personality made him an icon during the peak of his career in the 1980s and '90s.

The Nature Boy has recently had health concerns, including a 10-day coma, and admitted those complications were related to alcohol use, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. Last October, he said at the preview of a 30 for 30 documentary about his life that doctors had given him a 20 percent chance of survival.

"A 20 percent chance to make it? Yeah, God did me a huge favor," Flair said. "I'm so self-conscious that every day, I look up and say, 'God, I'm lucky to be here.'"

He's continued to make sporadic appearances on WWE programs in recent years as part of storylines involving his daughter, Charlotte Flair.   

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report