Manchester United Reportedly Favourites for Willian After Malcom's Barca Move

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly "clear to sign" Chelsea winger Willian after Barcelona opted to recruit Bordeaux wide man Malcom instead.

Barca and United were the two main teams being linked with Willian before the former baulked at his £70 million valuation, per Sport (h/t Mirror's Martin Domin), and the Red Devils are now free of competition in the hunt.

The Blaugrana have agreed to sign Malcom for almost half that cost at £37 million, but Jose Mourinho would be reuniting with a former player if he were to land Willian, 29.

