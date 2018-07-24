Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Allegations He Tried to Pay for Sex, Ordered an Attack

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is denying allegations made against him in a lawsuit filed in March.

Per TMZ Sports, Ishmael Temple's lawyers have provided new court documents claiming Beckham offered to pay $1,000 to have sex with a woman and had employees attack Temple when he was at the star wideout's Beverly Hills house in January.

"Odell Beckham Jr., through his attorney, denies all of the allegations," Beckham's camp responded.

TMZ originally reported in March that Temple filed a $15 million lawsuit against Beckham, claiming his teeth were chipped, his knee was injured and an earring was ripped out of his ear by Beckham's security team.

Other allegations in the new court documents filed by Temple's lawyers include Beckham's camp offering $225,000 to drop the lawsuit. They also claim to have "evidence of drugs of the most prohibited types readily available and consumed at his parties."

This was part of a noteworthy offseason for Beckham. The three-time Pro Bowler was the subject of a video released in March that appeared to show him holding a brown cigarette with a woman next to him handling a white substance with a credit card.

Beckham, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract, will report to Giants training camp on Wednesday.