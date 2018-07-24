Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Allegations He Tried to Pay for Sex, Ordered an Attack

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have opened their first organized team activities under new coach Pat Shurmur with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the building. Talking on a conference call Monday morning, April 9, 2018, Shurmur says he hasn't spoken with Beckham, whose name has been prominent in trade speculation in recent months. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is denying allegations made against him in a lawsuit filed in March.

Per TMZ Sports, Ishmael Temple's lawyers have provided new court documents claiming Beckham offered to pay $1,000 to have sex with a woman and had employees attack Temple when he was at the star wideout's Beverly Hills house in January. 

"Odell Beckham Jr., through his attorney, denies all of the allegations," Beckham's camp responded. 

TMZ originally reported in March that Temple filed a $15 million lawsuit against Beckham, claiming his teeth were chipped, his knee was injured and an earring was ripped out of his ear by Beckham's security team. 

Other allegations in the new court documents filed by Temple's lawyers include Beckham's camp offering $225,000 to drop the lawsuit. They also claim to have "evidence of drugs of the most prohibited types readily available and consumed at his parties."

This was part of a noteworthy offseason for Beckham. The three-time Pro Bowler was the subject of a video released in March that appeared to show him holding a brown cigarette with a woman next to him handling a white substance with a credit card. 

Beckham, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract, will report to Giants training camp on Wednesday. 

 

Related

    Report: Darnold Skipping Camp Until Contract Finalized

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Darnold Skipping Camp Until Contract Finalized

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Watt Ready for Season After He 'Crushed' Conditioning Test

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watt Ready for Season After He 'Crushed' Conditioning Test

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rams, Gurley Finalizing 4-Yr, $60M Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Rams, Gurley Finalizing 4-Yr, $60M Extension

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    OBJ Has a Better Case for a New Contract Than Julio

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    OBJ Has a Better Case for a New Contract Than Julio

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk