UFC on Fox 30: Main Card Staff Predictions

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC is finally—finally—returning to Canada's Cowtown: Calgary, Alberta.

After one of the most derided and detested events the UFC ever put on took place there in 2012, Dana White made bold claims about a return some time in the future.

That return would make up for the pathetic show the promotion brought to the Scotiabank Saddledome on that fateful summer's eve and erase the bad memories it left as well.

Although it took almost exactly six years for the return to happen, happen it will. And it's bringing some pop.

This weekend, the promotion has Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens, and a Joanna Jedrzejczyk appearance—as good a Fox offering as there's been in 2018 and probably the best you'll see before the UFC is an ESPN commodity.

Calgarians would have to be stoked, and some might even tell you it was worth the wait.

Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter, Steven Rondina and Matthew Ryder are here to take a guess at who's coming out on top in the main card fights.