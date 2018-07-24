Dwyane Wade Rumors: Zhejiang Golden Bulls Offer 3-Year, $25 Million Contract

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade looks on during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Heat won 113-103. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade may retire this offseason, but if he doesn't, he'll have a substantial offer awaiting him in China.

According to Sportando, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls have offered Wade a three-year, $25 million deal to finish his career overseas. 

Wade is no stranger to China. Last week, he signed a lifetime deal with Chinese apparel company Li-Ning, though at the time he noted he still hadn't made a decision on his basketball future.

Wade told the Associated Press:

"When I get back from China, I'll focus on that. Right now, I'm focused on the game after basketball. Whatever happens in basketball, it happens. I've done everything that I can to this point to put myself that I'm in this position I am today, where I can do something that hasn't been done globally yet. The basketball will take care of itself. I'll sit down and figure that out once I get back from this tour at some point."

It's unlikely Wade will get an offer of $8.3 million to play in the NBA, however. The Miami Heat, for instance, can only give him either the taxpayer mid-level exception ($5.3 million) or a minimum salary ($2.3 million), since they are already over the soft cap. 

The 36-year-old can still play. Wade averaged 12 points per game with the Heat last season, and his 28-point outburst in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers—Miami's lone victory in the matchup—was a highlight. 

Those types of performances may be far less frequent then they once were, but it was a reminder Wade still has value. 

The future Hall of Famer has already said he'd either return to the Heat or retire, ruling out a stint with a different NBA team. But the Golden Bulls' sizable offer may be a consideration, especially given Wade's ties to the country.

