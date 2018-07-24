Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Among WWE Execs Who Sold More Than $160M in Shares

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

A number of WWE executives sold over $160 million worth of company shares, according to Aaron Varble of WrestlingInc.com, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn.

Varble shared the exact numbers WWE executives sold:

Executive vice president of television production Dunn: 122,926 shares for $10.2 million

Co-president Michelle Wilson: 121,181 shares for $10 million

Co-president George Barros: 120,546 shares for $9.9 million

Chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon Levesque: 17,373 shares for $1.4 million

Executive vice president of talent, live events and creative Paul Levesque (Triple H): 17,272 shares for $1.4 million

President, WWE Studios Michael Luisi: 16,579 shares for $1.3 million

Corporate controller Mark Kowal: 4,913 shares for $407,386

Per that report, the WWE's stocks have risen considerably in value after the company made a deal with Fox Sports, which included a five-year, $1 billion deal to broadcast SmackDown Live on Fox starting in October 2019.

Had Vince MacMahon waited to unload his 3.34 million shares—which he did in December 2017 to fund the XFL, pulling in $100 million dollars—he would have instead made $276.9 million.

Patience is indeed a virtue.