Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana Beat Roma to Malcom in Latest Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

BORDEAUX, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 29: Malcom of Bordeaux gestures after his goal during the Ligue 1 match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and AS Saint-Etienne at Stade Matmut Atlantique on November 29, 2017 in Bordeaux, . (Photo by Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images )
Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly beaten Roma to the signing of Bordeaux forward Malcom.

The Brazilian winger appeared to be on his way to the Serie A side, but the Blaugrana have made a late move for the 21-year-old, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, he will now move to the Camp Nou.

"Bordeaux and the player's agents pushed for this outcome despite fact that Roma made an offer [Monday] night that exceeded the Blaugrana's," said Di Marzio. "Even though Malcom himself was eager to join the Giallorossi, the Italian club are now resigned to the fact the player will head to Spain."

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, Barcelona have agreed a fee of £36.5 million with the Ligue 1 club for the player's signature.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Zidane, Guardiola Among 11 Nominees for FIFA Best Coach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zidane, Guardiola Among 11 Nominees for FIFA Best Coach

    Getty/Goal
    via Goal

    B/R Live: Champs League 2nd Qualifying Rd. (🇺🇸Only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Champs League 2nd Qualifying Rd. (🇺🇸Only)

    Br
    via Br

    Swithadot Are Creating Amazing Superhero Boots

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Swithadot Are Creating Amazing Superhero Boots

    Neil Welch
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca's Key Fixtures 🗓

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca's Key Fixtures 🗓

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report