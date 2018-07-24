Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana Beat Roma to Malcom in Latest Rumours

Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly beaten Roma to the signing of Bordeaux forward Malcom.

The Brazilian winger appeared to be on his way to the Serie A side, but the Blaugrana have made a late move for the 21-year-old, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, he will now move to the Camp Nou.

"Bordeaux and the player's agents pushed for this outcome despite fact that Roma made an offer [Monday] night that exceeded the Blaugrana's," said Di Marzio. "Even though Malcom himself was eager to join the Giallorossi, the Italian club are now resigned to the fact the player will head to Spain."

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, Barcelona have agreed a fee of £36.5 million with the Ligue 1 club for the player's signature.

