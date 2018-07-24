Julio Jones Rumors: Falcons WR Ready to Sit Out Camp, Still Seeking New Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) in action during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 15-10. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Athletic's Jeff Schultz recently reported the Atlanta Falcons won't rework Julio Jones' contract this summer, and as a result, the sides could be headed toward a standoff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted Tuesday that Jones does not plan to report to training camp and is "comfortable sitting out the entire time" as he continues to seek a new deal.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

