Julio Jones Rumors: Falcons WR Ready to Sit Out Camp, Still Seeking New Contract

The Athletic's Jeff Schultz recently reported the Atlanta Falcons won't rework Julio Jones' contract this summer, and as a result, the sides could be headed toward a standoff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted Tuesday that Jones does not plan to report to training camp and is "comfortable sitting out the entire time" as he continues to seek a new deal.

