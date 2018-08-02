Every NFL Team's Most Intriguing Project Player

29 of 32

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Like there was any chance Shaquem Griffin wouldn't be on this list.

Griffin was an accomplished outside linebacker for an undefeated UCF team in 2017. He was also the star of the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, putting on a show that included a 4.38-second 40-yard dash—the fastest by a linebacker since 2003.

Given that, some might be surprised Griffin is a "project" player. Like all young linebackers, Griffin has a lot to learn as he makes the jump to the NFL. After all, getting caught out of position in college isn't a big deal for someone as quick as Griffin. But even with his wheels, if he misses his spot in the NFL, it's over. The offensive player is past him. Per Zierlein, broken tackles were an issue last year as well.

Griffin is not only the most intriguing player in Seahawks camp because of his talent, but he's also trying do something that's never been done: play linebacker at the game's highest level with one hand after losing his right one at age four because of amniotic band syndrome.

Griffin was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year as a redshirt junior in 2016. In his final collegiate game, he was named the Peach Bowl's defensive MVP in UCF's upset of Auburn.

Now the fifth-round pick is attempting to make an impact at football's highest level. Show that he belongs on the field with the likes of KJ Wright and Bobby Wagner. Perhaps even make one of those veterans expendable for a Seahawks team that is transitioning on defense.

Per the Associated Press (via USA Today), all Griffin wants is a chance.

"It's not a disability until you make it one," he said.

There's still a ways to go, but so far, Griffin's making the most of that chance in camp.

Apparently, the young man has a knack for creating turnovers...with regularity.