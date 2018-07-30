Monday Morning Digest: Breakout Stars Ready to Dominate

1 of 10

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Derrick Henry arrived at Titans camp on a mission.

"I definitely want to be dominant this year," he said in a start-of-camp press conference. "And any opportunities that I get, take the most advantage of them. Make plays for this offense, be a consistent back, make plays any chance that I'm in there and just do what I'm asked and help this team win games."

Henry will get a lot of opportunities this year. Mike Vrabel has replaced Mike Mularkey as the Titans head coach, which means no more 1950s Texas high school play-calling. DeMarco Murray is also gone, which means no more splitting carries to justify a veteran's paycheck. (Newcomer Dion Lewis will have a more defined passing-down role.) Henry is a lock for a 1,000-yard season, and the Titans—who are loaded with young veterans ready to break out—are poised to be stealth contenders in the AFC.

Rookies, big-name newcomers, veterans returning from injury and holdouts usually dominate the early-camp storylines. But young veterans poised to make that leap to superstardom, like Henry, are the players most likely to make the biggest difference once the season starts. Identify this year's Carson Wentz or Nelson Agholor, and you may just discover next year's Super Bowl winners.

Here are a few more second- and third-year vets who are ready to take that next step. We skipped some obvious choices—we'll have plenty to say about Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo once the preseason action kicks off—to focus on other players who have generated early-camp buzz:

T.J. Watt, Edge-Rusher, Steelers

J.J.'s kid brother has bulked up a bit, is switching sides of the defensive formation and is eager to reveal a little more of his personality this season. "I was really quiet last year," Watt told Lance Allan of TMJ4 (via Simon Chester of Behind the Steel Curtain). "I was just trying to stick to the books and do as best as I can on the field. But now, I can have a little bit more of a personality, kind of just be an all-around great football player, but also be a great teammate for my guys." We know what a vocal, confident Watt looks like, and we like it.

Dalvin Cook, Running Back, Vikings

Cook averaged 4.8 yards per rush before his early-season ACL injury last year. He's a full participant in training camp and is running without a brace, which is great news for the Vikings. But if you wanna make a new offensive coordinator swoon (and get the playing time that comes with it), you gotta shine in pass protection for that $84 million quarterback. "He got into the blitz period yesterday, and he was assignment perfect," John DeFilippo told reporters. "I think that when you see a young player that understands protections the way he does at an early age, I think that's really unique." Swoon.

Josh Doctson, Wide Receiver, Redskins

Doctson had an MRI exam on his Achilles this week (gasp), but it revealed nothing (phew). "Nothing showed up, so why would it be alarming?" Jay Gruden asked reporters. Um, well, Coach, it's alarming because Doctson lost most of his 2016 rookie season to injuries and the whole Skins roster looked like an urgent care facility last year. But Doctson flashed big-play potential last year and is penciled in as Alex Smith's primary target this year. If he's healthy, Doctson could be this year's Agholor.

Solomon Thomas, Defensive Line, 49ers

The third pick in last year's draft struggled with the transition from interior defender to edge-rusher last year. Well, who wouldn't? Thomas is expected to play more of a Leo role this season while also taking some interior snaps on passing downs. A little bigger and a lot more experienced, he will become the sack producer the 49ers desperately need if he can apply the quickness and power he demonstrated at Stanford to his new role.

Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback, Cowboys

Awuzie flashed Pro Bowl potential at cornerback in a handful of rookie starts after missing the beginning of last season with a hamstring injury. But there were offseason rumors that the Cowboys would move Awuzie over to safety. So far in minicamp and training camp, he appears to be locked in at cornerback. "I definitely know what the safeties do, but right now it's pretty confirmed that I'll play corner," he told reporters before the start of camp. Smart move: Awuzie may be a useful safety or slot defender in certain packages, but he has the talent and temperament of a shutdown cornerback.