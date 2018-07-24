Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Reportedly Wants Matias Vecino Transfer

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

Inter Milan's Matias Vecino celebrates after scoring the equalizer during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AS Roma, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has reportedly made a "precise request" to sign Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the new Blues boss wants to strengthen his options in midfield further following the acquisition of Jorginho from Napoli and has eyed the Uruguay international as a target.

While Chelsea are said to want to bring Vecino to London, it's suggested that Tiemoue Bakayoko may make the switch to Inter as part of any potential deal for the player. The Milan giants are said to be seeking a "motor" in the middle of the park.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Zlatan: 'Something Special' Will Happen at Man Utd This Season 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zlatan: 'Something Special' Will Happen at Man Utd This Season 👀

    Manutd
    via Manutd

    Juventus Attempt to Pre-Arrange Free Transfer of Rabiot

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Attempt to Pre-Arrange Free Transfer of Rabiot

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    How Liverpool Became Title Contenders in 1 Summer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Liverpool Became Title Contenders in 1 Summer

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Alonso Unfazed by Chelsea Transfer Talk

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Alonso Unfazed by Chelsea Transfer Talk

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports