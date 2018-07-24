Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Reportedly Wants Matias Vecino Transfer

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has reportedly made a "precise request" to sign Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the new Blues boss wants to strengthen his options in midfield further following the acquisition of Jorginho from Napoli and has eyed the Uruguay international as a target.

While Chelsea are said to want to bring Vecino to London, it's suggested that Tiemoue Bakayoko may make the switch to Inter as part of any potential deal for the player. The Milan giants are said to be seeking a "motor" in the middle of the park.

